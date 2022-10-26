Salman Khan sends Bhai Dooj wishes with shirtless pic; Shehnaaz Gill stuns at Aayush Sharma's b'day bash.

While other Bollywood celebrities are busy sharing photos with their siblings and writing notes for them on Bhai Dooj, Salman Khan just set the temperatures high with his shirtless photo. The superstar took to Instagram to drop a photo of him where he ditches his shirt as he poses for the camera. The actor flaunts his ripped body in the photo. Salman donned a pair of shades to add more swag to his look.

Disha Patani never fails to leave her fans smitten with super cute photos of her pets. Now, the Baaghi 2 actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her adorable pics with her furry friends. In a post featuring random clicks, Disha Patani is seen glowing in a sans-make-up look as she cutely plants a kiss on her pet dog’s nose. As we scroll further, we see a close-up shot of her pet dog’s face. Next, we see Disha posing in front of a mirror wearing a sexy miniskirt.

In her recent interview, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she learnt a lesson about not bursting crackers on Diwali, by her father in her younger days. The actress shared that her father made her burn a Rs 500 note to give her a lesson on not bursting crackers and she hasn’t burst a cracker from that day on.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time now. It was reported that the actors jetted off to the Maldives together. however, they never confirmed their relationship. Now, actress Janhvi Kapoor has spilled the beans about Vijay’s relationship status. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Mili. In a recent interview, she was asked to pick three actors from the industry she would want in her ‘swayamvar.’

Shehnaaz Gill had everyone’s attention when she made her way to Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash on Tuesday night. Shehnaaz, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), sported a power suit on the occasion. Punjab’s Katrina Kaif made her way to the party wearing a grey vest with a matching pair of pants. She sported a sheer shirt with a tie. She completed her look with a pair of black shoes.

