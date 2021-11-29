Salman Khan Sends Internet into Meltdown With Latest Public Outing: 'Will This Handsome Ever Age?'

It’s been a long-running joke for years that Salman Khan looks incredibly good for his age. The actor is, unbelievably, 55-years-old, and never seems to look that way. However, somehow, Salman appears to look even younger than usual in a new video that is going viral on social media.

Last night, the actor was spotted at Mehboob studio in Mumbai by paparazzi. The actor was wearing a white t-shirt and blue denim, looking handsome as ever. But it was Salman’s glowy skin that stole the show. The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account. Needless to say, Salman’s fans were drooling over the Bollywood superstar’s ageless face.

A fan wrote, “Looking damn good and fit, Salman Bhai." Another one commented, “Is he gonna age? Looking fab!" “He looks so young man," wrote a third user.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been receiving praises for his incredible performance in his latest release Antim: The Final Truth. The film, headlined by Salman and Aayush Sharma, opened to decent reviews last Friday. The action-packed drama stars Aayush as a gangster and the Dabangg actor as an upright police officer.

Antim is a remake of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

While talking about his character in Antim, Salman earlier told us, “I realise that I have played a cop several times but I really loved this subject. Initially, I was in two minds whether or not I should do it, but the idea was stuck in my head. And, I was told it was a small role but I refused to accept it. I was working on the script with Mahesh (Manjrekar) and I knew what we were making. We have only picked up the basic plot from the original. The screenplay has been changed and it is a different film altogether. It is lavishly mounted while the original was made on a limited budget."

