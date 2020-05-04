MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Salman Khan Sends Out Food Essentials to Needy Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and his celebrity friends helped in providing food supplies to the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with his friends from the industry is doing his bit to help the needy people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Salman recently shared a video clip on social media of the initiative he has undertaken to help people wade through the pandemic.

In the footage, Salman and his fellow friends have formed a human chain as they pass the essential sack packets from one to another. Towards the end of the clip, all the sacks are loaded in bullock carts and are ready for dispatch.

Salman has also thanked Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur, Rahul Kanal, Kamaal Khan, Niketan Madhok, Waluscha De Sousa and Abhiraj Minawala for their contributions. However, some social media users were quick to point out that none of these celebrities wore protective gear like masks and gloves, which have been the guidelines amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, they clarified that everyone in the video were isolated for seven weeks and hence there was no need for protective gear and social distancing.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had recently urged his fans and followers to take up the Anna Daan Challenge. As a part of this challenge, people donate essential items to those in need. Taking to Twitter, Salman had appreciated the efforts made by Baba and Zeeshan Siddiqui who had provided ration for one lakh 25 thousand families.

"Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan' Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through...@BabaSiddique @zeeshan_iyc (sic)."

Apart from that, the actor is also supporting the daily wage workers associated with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

