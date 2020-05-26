Salman Khan Sends Sheer Korma Ingredients to 5000 Families on Eid

Salman Khan launched a food truck called Being Haangryy to ensure that the less privileged are provided with food during the lockdown. The actor spread Eid cheer among 5000 families by sending them ingredients to make sheer korma, a special delicacy, on the day of the festival.

The pictures of the kits sent by Salman were posted by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal on Twitter. He wrote, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society, Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of Bhai wishing Eid !!!"

"This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people...just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dry ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by Bhai," he added.





Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv

— Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020

Salman has also provided financial aid to 25,000 daily wage workers in the film and television industries. He took their account numbers from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and transferred money.

The superstar, who is currently in Panvel at his farmhouse, recorded and released a song on the occasion of Eid, as he could not release a film during the festival this year.



