Salman Khan Set to do a Cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Directorial Debut? Here’s What We Know

Megastar Salman Khan has always been supportive of his friends. Time and again, we have seen the actor supporting his friends by going out of the way. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star shared a great on and off-screen bond with Riteish Deshmukh. And if a report in Mid Day is anything to go by, Salman Khan will soon be seen showcasing his chemistry with the actor-director on the big screen.

As per a report in the leading daily, Salman Khan will do a cameo for his friend in this forthcoming directorial Ved. The Marathi film Ved marks Riteish’s directorial debut. For those intrigued to know about the cameo, the report suggests that the movie will see Salman Khan shaking a leg to a song from the film.

An exclusive report in Mid-Day quoted a source saying that Ritesh Deshmukh has been in talks with the superstar for some time now. Talking about the song, there is no info yet on the kind of genre the makers are keen on. However, it is being said that it will be shot later this week. These reports suggest that Salman Khan will be flying down to Mumbai from Hyderabad, where he is shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Bhaijaan), and will be shooting the song over the course of two days, on June 25 and June 26.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline, for which the shooting is being done. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release on December 30 this year.

