Salman Khan Set to Return for No Entry Sequel?

We can’t hold our excitement any longer! The highest grossing film of 2005 and one of our all-time favourite Bollywood comedy No Entry might see a sequel soon. And guess who will star in it? None other than Salman Khan himself. Salman, who played the role of Prem Khanna in No Entry, was loved for his acting, and since then the fans have been praying for a sequel. A source close to the industry told Bollywood Life that Salman Khan may play the lead role in the sequel. However Anees Bazmee, who wrote the 2005 film and also directed it, may not be a part of the project this time. The report stated that Salman will also have bigger screen space, considering he only had an extended cameo in No Entry.

Earlier, rumours of Salman and Anees collaborating for the sequel had surfaced, but the director stated in a chat with Bollywood Hungama in 2016 that there are no such plans. He said that he is not considering making any sequel of his film, and put a stop to the gossips. Take a look at the video here:

However, this news has let the rumour mills churn out more gossips speculating reasons on why Salman and Anees may not be collaborating. The actor-director duo worked together in blockbuster films such as No Entry and Ready. Both the films changed their career trajectory in Bollywood.

Details on who would helm the sequel project as the director and when it would go on floors are not available as of yet.

The 2005 release was a multi-starrer film. Salman shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly and Sameera Reddy in the film. Remade from the 2002 Tamil release Charlie Charlin, No Entry has been further remade into the 2016 Bengali release Kelor Kirti which starred Dev Adhikari , Ankush Hazra and Jisshu Sengupta.

