Salman Khan Sets Internet On Fire As He's Spotted In Black Lungi After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shoot

Salman Khan is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. Each time he steps out, his swag and charismatic persona make headlines. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his much-anticipated film - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And his fans are super excited to witness the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor on the big screen.In the latest update, the 56-year-old actor was seen outside the sets of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his attire has taken the internet on fire.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani, Salman Khan along with his Z+ security guards were papped outside the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, late Wednesday evening. As the actor was heading towards his car, he was seen wearing a black lungi with a black vest.

This development has set the internet on fire. Some of the fans are going gaga after looking at his shoulder muscles.

Check the video here:

Several fans dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post as they loved the actor’s ‘lungi look.’

Check here:

Recently, a piece of good news came in for Salman Khan’s fans. According to a report by ETimes, the actor will soon be seen in his own documentary series. The docu-series will be created by the global content production company Wiz films and it will be directed by Viraf Sarkari and co-directed by Sabreena Sarkari. The series will reportedly also release a bunch of behind-the-scenes moments which will be hosted by Iluia Vuntur, who is the actor’s one of closest friends.

The documentary will explore the actor’s life, his superstardom, his relationships in the film industry, as well as his controversies. It will be narrated by his friends, family, co-stars, directors, producers, and other media personalities. Beyond the Star will be co-produced by Salman Khan, Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. The actor is also gearing up for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is set to be released on November 2023. Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023.

