Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan 'Were Two Friends Catching Up After Long Time' At Bhaijaan's Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been one of the closest friends in Bollywood. Yesterday, Salman Khan hosted a star-studded birthday bash for his friends and family. Bollywood’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, too graced the party along with celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kartik Aaryan and many others. However, it was the videos and photos of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing a warm hug that left fans excited.

An insider revealed to India Today that Shah Rukh Khan was present in Mumbai and attended Salman Khan’s birthday bash after wrapping up all his meetings. As per the publication, Salman had personally invited the Pathaan star to his party. An eyewitness also revealed to the publication that both the stars shared a long conversation with each other like two friends catching up. The source was quoted as saying, “This was not a work call. This was two friends catching up after a long time. Salman and SRK have become very close to each other, especially over the last year when the latter went through a tough time on the personal front. Salman was with SRK and checked on him, Aryan and the family like a brother. They have had their ups and downs in the past, but now they are back to being the closest they have ever been.”

A video posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Salman Khan seeing off Shah Rukh Khan and the duo sharing a warm hug. As per the exclusive report by IndiaToday.in, Shah Rukh was at the party for two to three hours and left the party around 5.30 am on Tuesday.

Fans were thrilled to see the duo together. “Ye bandhan toh pyar ka bandhan hai, janmo ka sangam hai. Mere Karan Arjun aayenge moment,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “I wish they do a movie together. That will be a blockbuster."

Check out the video here-

On the work front, Salman Khan will make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which is slated to release on January 25. That’s not it, Shah Rukh will also be seen in a special appearance in Salman’s Tiger 3.

