Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor Attend Sooraj Barjatya’s Son Devaansh’s Wedding Reception

Renowned Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devaansh tied the knot on November 22 and hosted a grand reception party for the Bollywood industry on Friday. The star studded evening was attended by many actors who have worked with the celebrated filmmaker.

Salman Khan, who has been a star in many Barjatya films, attended the party with his whole Khan-daan, including father Salim Khan, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brother Sohail. The reception also became an occasion for the reunion of Salman and Madhuri Dixit, who were the quintessential love birds in the 1994 family drama ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’, directed by Sooraj.

‘Vivaah’ actors Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao also attended the event. Shahid looked dapper in a blingy metallic blazer and black shirt and trousers. Other stars who graced the evening included Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon and Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Actress Seema Biswas also made a rare appearance with her daughter.

See all pics and videos from the night below:

Sooraj’s last film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which released in 2015, was the fourth collaboration between Salman and the director. In all the films (Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hair, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo) Salman’s character was named ‘Prem’. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the director had said, “Prem represents a particular character and how boys in society should be. All the characters have filtered down from Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya.”

