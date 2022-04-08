Salman Khan Shares a New Shirtless Pic, Rakhi Sawant Calls Him Arnold; See Post

Salman Khan has his own style, his own ‘Andaz’ for everything. Be it his choice of movies, or his performance, his singing or even his social media posts- Salman lends a uniqueness to it. The biggest example would be his latest social media post, where he is flaunting a ripped body!

Salman Khan has taken to his Instagram to post a shirtless picture, where he is flaunting his toned and ripped physique. The picture has a mysterious aura around it. Captioning it, he wrote, “Green leaves matter!” See the post here:

Is Salman’s physique result of eating enough greens? We can only guess. Fans and followers showered their love for the actor in the comments section. Rakhi Sawant also commented on the picture and wrote, “Wow Bhai Arnold”. Another user wrote, “Sallu rocked, everyone shocked.”

Salman Khan has always been known in Bollywood as one of those stars who would maintain a ripped body. In fact, his physique would be the USP of most of his films, especially actioners where during the action sequences, his shirt would inadvertently tear off.

Salman Khan would soon be seen in the film, Godfather, where he will have a cameo appearance. It would have Chiranjeevi in the lead. Reports claimed that the two superstars will also shake a leg together. Salman also grabbed headlines after rumours of his fallout with producer Sajid Nadiadwala started doing the rounds. It is now being said that the actor will himself produce the project, that had been announced years back. A report in Bollywood Hungama claimed, “He wanted to rework the budget, script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman, on the other hand, believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali."

Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth where he shared the screen with his brother- in- law, actor Aayush Sharma.

