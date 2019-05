Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background

The way he cropped the pic, lol♥️ — BHARAT | INSHALLAH (@salmanian43) May 18, 2019

Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been friends for decades. The two collaborated for a number of projects like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. There were speculations about rift between them all rumours were put to rest when Salman announced an upcoming project with Bhansali titled Inshallah.Now that Bhansali is launching his niece Sharmin Segal alongside Jaaved Jaffrey's son Meezaan in Malaal, the actor took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with the debutante. He wrote, "Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and love."In the picture, kid Sharmin can be seen cutting the cake with Salman. The picture appears to be taken at the sets of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam during the filming of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan song. Soon after he shared the picture, fans rushed to the comment section to point out Aishwarya Rai standing at the back.While one of them wrote, "yes, I can see Aish behind," another tweeted, "The way he cropped the pic, lol."Take a look at the picture:The trailer of Malaal was unveiled on May 18. Directed by Mangesh Hadawle and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.