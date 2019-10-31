Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'

Salman Khan has shared a video praising Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand from fire at Bachchans' Diwali party on October 27. Archana's lehenga reportedly caught fire at Bachchans' Diwali Bash that the megastar and his family hosted for the Bollywood fraternity at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai, and Salman could not help but compliment SRK for coming to the rescue and saving the day.

Salman shared a short clip from SRK's film Happy New Year in which the latter's shirt is seen getting caught on fire. Over the video, Salman has dubbed his voice saying, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai." (Hero is one who jumps into fire, douses it and saves lives)

Salman also tagged SRK in his appreciation post. Check out the video below:

Also watch a video of ambulance arriving at Bachchan's Diwali bash below:

According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana's dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attened the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.

(With inputs from IANS)

