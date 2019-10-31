Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'

Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand, whose lehenga caught fire at Bachchans' Diwali, hosted by the family on October 27 in Jalsa. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
Image: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan has shared a video praising Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand from fire at Bachchans' Diwali party on October 27. Archana's lehenga reportedly caught fire at Bachchans' Diwali Bash that the megastar and his family hosted for the Bollywood fraternity at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai, and Salman could not help but compliment SRK for coming to the rescue and saving the day.

Read: At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire

Salman shared a short clip from SRK's film Happy New Year in which the latter's shirt is seen getting caught on fire. Over the video, Salman has dubbed his voice saying, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai." (Hero is one who jumps into fire, douses it and saves lives)

Salman also tagged SRK in his appreciation post. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

@iamsrk

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Also watch a video of ambulance arriving at Bachchan's Diwali bash below:

View this post on Instagram

Renowned publicist and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager of many years, Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire from a Diwali Diya and while onlookers didn't know what to do, superstar Shah Rukh Khan jumped to her rescue. While Archana and her daughter were present in the courtyard, her lehenga caught fire and when SRK noticed it, he took off his jacket to douse the flames with it. Reportedly, Archana sustained injuries in her right leg and hand while SRK too sustained minor burns which he got during his attempt to save her. Thankfully, because of the timely medical assistance and presence of ambulance nearby, Archana was immediately rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle area. She was admitted to the ICU and visitors are not allowed to meet her as of now. She is recovering well, said the doctors. #archanasadanand #aishwaryaraibachchan #shahrukhkhan @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana's dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attened the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.

Read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar

(With inputs from IANS)

