Salman Khan Shares Encouraging Words for Niece Alizeh Agnihotri as She Features in Commercial

Salman Khan‘s niece Alizeh Agnihotri has set the temperature soaring on social media with her latest video advertisement for a jewellery brand. Daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh has already impressed netizens. The video, in which the star kid is seen flaunting her curves and the jewellery brand, has gone viral on the internet. Instagram users cannot stop gushing over her beauty.

The clip was shared on the Instagram handle of the jewellery brand showcased Alizeh dressed in a bottle green bralette and white pants. When it comes to accessories, she is seen wearing a beautiful, layered necklace, bracelet, rings, and hand thong. The young star was seen striking various poses in the video.

Salman reposted his video of Alizeh on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Arre wah how nice u looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless (sic).”

This is not the first time when Alizeh has modelled for a brand. Earlier, she turned model for her aunt Seema Khan’s couture line. She is fond of dancing and has also taken dance lessons from late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently filming for his upcoming film Tiger 3 abroad. The international schedule for the third part of the Tiger franchise featuring Salman, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is currently underway. After wrapping up the shoot in Russia, the cast and crew had moved to Turkey where they were going to shoot for some action sequences and a song for three weeks. The team now moves to Austria’s capital city Vienna for their next schedule.

Salman has also unveiled the poster of Antim: The Final Truth, based on Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

