Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan Shares First Look Of Kiccha Sudeep as Dabangg 3's Balli, See Pic

Sudeep will be seen as the villain in Dabangg 3. He has earlier played grey characters in films like Rann and Makkhi.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Shares First Look Of Kiccha Sudeep as Dabangg 3's Balli, See Pic
Sudeep will be seen as the villain in Dabangg 3. He has earlier played grey characters in films like Rann and Makkhi.

For any great story, a strong villain is important. While Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising their roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively in Dabangg 3, this time there will be a new villain. Southern actor Kiccha Sudeep will be the one creating havoc in their lives this time.

Salman has got himself in the promotion mode and changed his name on Twitter to that of his character - Chulbul Pandey. He shared a poster of Sudeep and introduced him as Balli. Salman captioned it as 'Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai', and killed two birds of Introducing and promoting with one tweet!

Talking about working with Salman, Sudeep recalled how he was unable to hit the actor during the shoot. "I found it very difficult to kick him in his heart during a scene, I found it hard," he told Pinkvilla. 

"Salman told me ‘Buddy, kick me!’ The respect I had for me, I couldn’t kick him. Then we did it differently because I just couldn’t. I failed. I have now realized why people in the South found it difficult to kick me,” he added.

In another interview, Sudeep had revealed how he isn't a fan of playing villains but couldn't say NO to this role because it was with Salman Khan himself.

Earlier Dabangg films had Sonu Sood and Om Prakash playing the antagonists. The movie will star Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand among others in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut with this movie.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram