Salman Khan Shares First Look Of Kiccha Sudeep as Dabangg 3's Balli, See Pic

For any great story, a strong villain is important. While Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising their roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively in Dabangg 3, this time there will be a new villain. Southern actor Kiccha Sudeep will be the one creating havoc in their lives this time.

Salman has got himself in the promotion mode and changed his name on Twitter to that of his character - Chulbul Pandey. He shared a poster of Sudeep and introduced him as Balli. Salman captioned it as 'Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai', and killed two birds of Introducing and promoting with one tweet!

Talking about working with Salman, Sudeep recalled how he was unable to hit the actor during the shoot. "I found it very difficult to kick him in his heart during a scene, I found it hard," he told Pinkvilla.

"Salman told me ‘Buddy, kick me!’ The respect I had for me, I couldn’t kick him. Then we did it differently because I just couldn’t. I failed. I have now realized why people in the South found it difficult to kick me,” he added.

In another interview, Sudeep had revealed how he isn't a fan of playing villains but couldn't say NO to this role because it was with Salman Khan himself.

Earlier Dabangg films had Sonu Sood and Om Prakash playing the antagonists. The movie will star Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand among others in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut with this movie.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

