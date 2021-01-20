Salman Khan Shares His 'Antim: The Final Truth' Look in Heartfelt Post With Shera

Actor Salman Khan recently shared a picture with his long-time bodyguard Shera from the sets of Antim: The Final Truth. Both he and Shera could be seen sporting a turban, as Salman plays a Sikh police officer in the film.

Taking to Instagram, he captioned the picture, "Loyalty." He also tagged Shera in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Antim: The Final Truth, pairs Salman with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. The actor had shared the first look teaser of the film where he and Aayush can be seen in a very intense fight scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Antim is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman under the banner Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release in 2021.

Speaking of releases, Salman recently grabbed headlines when he announced that his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on theatres, instead of an OTT platform as previously reported.

In statement, he said, "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners. It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres."

Earlier this year, cinema hall owners associations had written to the superstar requesting him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021. Shared by the exhibitors, the letter urged Salman to help the cinema hall sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Apart from Antim and Radhe, Salman also has Kick 2 and Tiger 3 in the pipe-line.