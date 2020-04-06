Salman Khan Shares His Lockdown Experience, Says Hasn't Seen Family for 3 Weeks and is Terrified

Salman Khan has shared a new video message with fans on social media amid the coronavirus spread in the country and across the world. In the new clip, Salman features with his nephew Nirvan, Sohail Khan's son, as they share their own experiences during the 21 day lockdown period.

Salman says in the video, "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck." He asks Nirvan, "How long has it been since you saw your father?" Nirvan says, "It must have been three weeks." Salman adds, "I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home."

Salman then says to Nirvan, "You remember the film dialogue, 'the one who got scared, died (‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’).' It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Please don't be brave in this situation."

Nirvan adds, "I think it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends."

Salman concurs with Nirvan and concludes by saying, "The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story, 'We're all terrified'."

Meanwhile, Salman has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown. Additionally, he has also deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai even though shooting is stalled.

Follow @News18Movies for more