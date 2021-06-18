Salman Khan Shares Photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 22 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have shared a special bond as actor and director, which led to films like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. As the latter completed 22 years of release today, Salman put up a special post with a photo from the sets of the film where he can be seen sharing the frame with the celebrated director. Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, “Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko…" and tagged his co-star Ajay Devgn, and Bhansali’s production house. The 1999 film starred Aishwarya Rai as the female lead, and went on to become a blockbuster.

Salman appeared in a cameo later in Bhansali’s Saawaraiya (2007), Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film. The actor-director were supposed to reunite for Inshallah. But in August 2019 Bhansali’s production house confirmed that Inshallah, also starring Alia Bhatt, had been indefinitely shelved. Salman decided to no longer be a part of the project due to alleged creative differences, and also said that the two will continue to be friends.

Salman told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah."

