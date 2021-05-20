Salman Khan Shares Pic of 500 Oxygen Concentrators to be Given for Free for Covid-19 Emergency

Salman Khan has shared a picture of 500 oxygen concentrators that have been arranged for emergency need during the second wave of the pandemic. The actor re-posted a picture shared by Zeeshan Siddiqui and revealed that the first lot of oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai and will be available for those who need them during an emergency.

The actor also mentioned a helpline number where the COVID positive patients who need these concentrators can contact. The oxygen concentrators will be given out for free, and the actor reuquested that they be returned once used. The re-shared post read, “Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai. Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me. We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using."

Bollywood actor Salman is doing his bit by helping the needy in tough times. Although busy with the release of the film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, the actor continued to extend support to relief work. Salman was seen distributing food packets with his team to the frontline workers. Apart from this, the actor was also seen tasting every food item before sending the packets out. As India fights the second wave of COVID-19, the actor shared a picture of the oxygen concentrators.

