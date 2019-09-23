Salman Khan Shares Picture with Mahesh Manjrekar's Daughter Saiee

Superstar Salman Khan's latest photo with newcomer Saiee M. Manjrekar from the set of their upcoming film "Dabangg 3" has got netizens excited. Salman took to Instagram to post an image of the two with a water body in the background. "On location #dabangg3 @saieemmanjrekar," he captioned it.

His fans were quick to post-heart emojis and called the on-screen couple "Bhai 1 no jodi ye hai" and "new jodi of Bollywood".

Last week, Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, had also posted photos with Salman at an awards ceremony.

"IIFA 2019 my first ever award show with none other than @beingsalmankhan. Surreal experience, forever grateful. #saieemanjrekar #iifa2019," she had captioned it.

Salman had said: "She is really good that's why she is in 'Dababgg 3', and her father worked in first part of 'Dabangg'. You know the strange thing that a few years back, we introduced Sonakshi (Sinha) in IIFA on a ramp and today, we introduce Saiee."

The action comedy brings back Salman in his popular avatar of Chulbul Pandey. Dabangg 3 will be a multi-lingual releasing in four different languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The teasers of the film also give a glimpse of Salman speaking in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

After the success of the previous two installments, Dabangg 3 stands as one of Salman's most anticipated films ever. What adds to the film's excitement is its time jumps. Dabangg 3 is set seven years after the previous installment and will also see flashbacks of Chulbul Pandey.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will also feature Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. Kichcha Sudeep will play the film's antagonist. Apart from this, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut as Chulbul Pandey's love interest in flashbacks. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20.

