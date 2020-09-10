Salman Khan Shares Safety Message for Fans with New Pic, See Here

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a special message for his fans. Treating his fans and followers on Instagram, the actor shared a new picture of himself and urged fans to 'Stay Safe'. In the photo, he can be seen riding a bicycle in lush green fields wearing a breathing mask and a cap. He is dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt and blue shorts.

For the caption, he kept it simple and wrote, "#Stay Safe". Take a look:

Salman will be seen next in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be produced by the actor, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri.

He will also return to hosting duties on TV with Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Salman will be shooting with a small team from his Panvel farmhouse and will not be travelling to the set for hosting BB 14 like in the good old days.

A major change from previous editions is that this time the show will take place amid an ongoing pandemic and as per reports the makers have incorporated some new rules keeping the coronavirus spread in mind. A special focus this season will be on contestants' health and hygiene. It is claimed that temperature checks and sanitisation will be regularly done to ensure safety and smooth functioning of the reality show. If a participant falls ill, he/she will be shown the door. In addition to this, a mandatory corona test of all the people entering the house will be done.