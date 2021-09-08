Salman Khan Shares Teaser of ‘Vighnaharta’ Song From Antim: The Final Truth Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood star Salman Khan, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to release the teaser of the first song from Antim: The Final Truth. Titled ‘Vighnaharta’ the song gives a glimpse to the grandiosity of Ganpati celebrations. In the teaser, Salman, who plays a Sikh cop, appears in uniform, whereas Aayush Sharma can be seen in his gangster avatar. Through the teaser, we can assess that the two characters will confront each other in an epic showdown in the song.

Talking to Instagram, Salman wrote, “Bappa aa rahe hain #VighnahartaSong out tomorrow." The grand celebrations in the video have fans nostalgic, as Ganesh Chaturthi starts on next Friday, September 10, 2021. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and folded hands emoji.

A few days ago, Salman shared the first poster of the film. In the poster, Salman and Ayush’s characters can be seen coming face-to-face for a confrontation. He wrote the caption in Hindi saying that it is the beginning of the end for evil. He also wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya," stating that Ganpati celebrations will play a big part in the film.

Antim: The Final Truth brings Salman Khan and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma together for the first time on the big screen. The film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Antim: The Final Truth is based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern by Pravin Tarde. It is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan.

