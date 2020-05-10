Salman Khan Shares Tere Bina Teaser, His New Single with Jacqueline Fernandez

Superstar Salman Khan is currently quarantining in his Panvel farmhouse with his family and friends but he that has not stopped him from being productive. After releasing a song called Pyaar Karonaon coronavirus, Salman will soon be releasing another track called Tere Bina with his friend and quarantine buddy Jacqueline Fernandez.

After dropping hints on social media, Salman finally announced that the teaser of Tere Bina song is out. Shot entirely in his farmhouse, the full song will release of May 12.

"Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day (Link in bio) @jacquelinef143 #AjayBhatia @shabbir_ahmed9 @adityadevmusic @abhiraj88 @saajan_singh23 #TereBinaTeaser #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)," he captioned the post.

Check it out below:

Take a look at Tere Bina teaser below:

Salman had also posted two videos where he was seen talking to his Jacqueline as well as actress Walusca De Sousa about Tere Bina. He titled the video Lockdown Conversations part 1 and 2.

