Salman Khan Shares Video of Father Salim Khan Singing Mohammad Rafi's song 'Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki'

In the latest video in the series of posts Salman Khan has been putting up from intimate moments with his family, his father Salim Khan can be seen singing a Mohammad Rafi song. Salman himself tries to sing along with Khan senior, who seems to have got the tune and the lyrics pat down.

Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki is one of the most popular Rafi renditions, from the 1949 film Dulari. The 83-year-old former screenwriter is seen singing it with passion and feel, and the video became an instant hit on social media. It garnered 7 lakh likes in an hour.

Sharing the video, Salman called his father "The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family", referring to the titles of his hit films and their characters. Watch the video here:

The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing @luvsalimkhan pic.twitter.com/Hy0HeakztR — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 25, 2019

As a screenwriter, Salim Khan wrote screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood films, including Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. In Hindi cinema, he is best known for being one half of the prolific screenwriting duo of Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar.

Salman has been sharing a lot of his personal life on social media these days. From his nephew's birthday party, to his workout sessions, the star has been actively uploading pictures and videos. Some of the videos show him performing some physically challenging tasks - from racing with a horse, trying a back flip in the swimming pool to showing off a split. The photos and videos will set some serious workout and fitness goals for Bhai fans.

Meanwhile, a television journalist from Mumbai has lodged a criminal complaint against Salman Khan and his associates on charges of assault, threat, abuse and others, a lawyer said on Tuesday. Ashok S. Pandey, the Maharashtra head of JK24x7 news channel, has filed the criminal case accusing Salman's aides of assault while he was trying to film a video of the actor cycling on the road.

