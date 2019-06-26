Salman Khan Shares Video of Father Salim Khan Singing Mohammad Rafi's song 'Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki'
Salim Khan, 83, is seen singing the popular song from the 1949 film Dulari in the latest video shared by Salman Khan. The video became an instant hit among fans.
Salim Khan with son Salman Khan. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
In the latest video in the series of posts Salman Khan has been putting up from intimate moments with his family, his father Salim Khan can be seen singing a Mohammad Rafi song. Salman himself tries to sing along with Khan senior, who seems to have got the tune and the lyrics pat down.
Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki is one of the most popular Rafi renditions, from the 1949 film Dulari. The 83-year-old former screenwriter is seen singing it with passion and feel, and the video became an instant hit on social media. It garnered 7 lakh likes in an hour.
Sharing the video, Salman called his father "The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family", referring to the titles of his hit films and their characters. Watch the video here:
The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing @luvsalimkhan pic.twitter.com/Hy0HeakztR— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 25, 2019
As a screenwriter, Salim Khan wrote screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood films, including Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. In Hindi cinema, he is best known for being one half of the prolific screenwriting duo of Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar.
Salman has been sharing a lot of his personal life on social media these days. From his nephew's birthday party, to his workout sessions, the star has been actively uploading pictures and videos. Some of the videos show him performing some physically challenging tasks - from racing with a horse, trying a back flip in the swimming pool to showing off a split. The photos and videos will set some serious workout and fitness goals for Bhai fans.
Read: Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos
Meanwhile, a television journalist from Mumbai has lodged a criminal complaint against Salman Khan and his associates on charges of assault, threat, abuse and others, a lawyer said on Tuesday. Ashok S. Pandey, the Maharashtra head of JK24x7 news channel, has filed the criminal case accusing Salman's aides of assault while he was trying to film a video of the actor cycling on the road.
Read: Journalist Files Criminal Complaint Against Salman Khan for Assault
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Fossil Sport Review: Almost the Best Wear OS Smartwatch, But Not the Best Wearable Out There
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- Over 200 Million Wi-Fi Enabled Devices Sold in India in 2018, Claims Report
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s