Salman Khan Shares Video of Specially-abled Fan Drawing His Portrait, Twitter Loves the Gesture
The love fans have for Salman Khan is palpable in the way they go crazy over the actor, throng the sidewalks near his building in Bandra and in the way they go crazy every time he gears up for a film release. Salman too has a special place in his heart for his fans, as exemplified by his latest Instagram post.
The Bharat actor, who is pretty active on social media these days, entertaining fans with his daily workout videos, sketching and even participating in the viral #BottleCapChallenge, on Tuesday took to his social media account to post a video of a specially-abled fan who can be seen drawing a portrait of Salman using only her legs.
One can hear the song Teri Chunariya from Hello Brother being played in the background, while the young girl etches a likeness of the popular actor. The Bigg Boss host captioned the video, "God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!"
The video which has already received over 127,000 views since being posted and over thirty thousand likes saw a lot of fans commenting on the talent of the youngster.
While one user wrote, "Woooww.. Hats off to this beautiful soul. God bless God's child."
Another posted, "Love u sir... As long as you have such noble souls n hearts loving you...No amount of negativity can ever harm you. This is pure priceless Love...No wonder Most Loved Megastar you are... Congrats n kudos #Fatemehamami"
A third user wrote, "It's really amazing. Simply speechless....God bless her."
Here's what others wrote:
Salman is currently working on Dabangg 3 which will hit theatres in December this year. The actor who is all set to produce Nach Baliye season 9 and will return as a host on the popular show Bigg Boss as well.
