Salman Khan Shares What 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' Would've Been Like if Made Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Salman Khan is trying his best to keep his fans entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. The superstar recently shared a recreated scene from his hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) to reflect upon the pandemic and how one can keep safe amid its growing spread. Salman also wished his fans happy Easter though the post.

The video clip first plays the scene from original Maine Pyaar Kiya when Salman reads a love letter while looking at the lipstick mark imprinted on a glass door. The scene ends with him kissing the mark left behind by his lover, played by Bhagyashree. In the 'now' version of the scene, Salman is seen cleaning the lipstick mark with hand sanitizer.

Salman had recently shared a video where he spoke about missing his father Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. The rest of their family along with Salman are stuck at their farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai amid the lockdown. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks.

