Salman Khan Shares Why He Released His Song 'Tere Bina' Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan's new song titled Tere Bina is out now. Also featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandes, the song has been shot at his Panvel farmhouse. The song dropped a while ago on Salman's newly launched Youtube channel.

Listen to the song here:

Ahead of the song's release, the actor had shared video interviews of him and Jacqueline, while being in conversation with Waluscha De Sousa. He answered questions about how the song came into being and what made them shoot and release it amid the lockdown.

He said, “Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking me to sing for him. So far, I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn’t fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now.”



The song has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

He added, “About seven weeks ago when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs.

In the interview, Jacqueline also revealed that Salman was the actor, singer, director and producer of the song while she was in charge of moving props and the lightning.

Salman has been stuck in his Panvel farmhouse with 20 odd people, including his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Follow @News18Movies for more