2-min read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Watch Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dancing Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's families bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with utmost pomp and splendour. Accompanied by dhols, they took to the streets to dance at Ganesh visarjan.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Loading...

On Tuesday, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's families bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with utmost pomp and splendour. Accompanied by dhols, they took to the streets to dance at Ganesh visarjan.

Salman was snapped at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Whereas, Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan danced like crazy during visarjan ceremony. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty cheered them on.

For the occasion, while Salman was seen wearing a blue shirt with a pair of ripped denim, Shilpa opted for a bright fuschia pink suit. The videos of these celebrities are up on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their carefree street dance. Take a look:

Earlier, a video of Salman performing aarti with his nephew Ahil also made rounds on Internet. Likewise, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing Ganesh aarti. "The energy is inexplicable while performing an aarti. Love how the vibe all around becomes so positive," she wrote.

Also read: Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, More Bring Bappa Home, See Pics

For the unversed, the festival which is also known by the name of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day long Ganesh festival sees devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesh to their home and worship for a one-and-a-half-day, three days, five days, seven days, 10 days. Some even stretch the festival for 11 days.

After the puja, Lord Ganesha's idol is immersed in water and people bid a tearful adieu with a promise that he will return next year.

According to the legend, on the tenth day after the diety of Lord Ganesha is immersed, Bappa heads back to Mount Kailash to his parents — Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

