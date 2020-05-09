Salman Khan Shoots New Song 'Tere Bina' With Jacqueline Fernandez At His Panvel Farmhouse

After 'Pyar Karona,' Salman Khan is all set to release his next song 'Tere Bina' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman shared a video of an interview with model Walusha De Sousa, in which he got candid about shooting the song along with Jacqueline at his Panvel farmhouse.

"Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain (This song has been on my mind for the longest time and I thought let's release it during this time)."

He further added that the song was not able to get incorporated in any of the movies, so he thought to release it separately.

"We took almost four days to shoot, however, we have not shown much of this property, because I don't want to show it." When Jacqueline asked the reason behind it, Salman smiled and said, "Because I didn't want to. It's my home."

For Tere Bina, Salman Khan has worn many hats. He has sung the song and also played the part of DOP. Earlier, Salman had treated the fans with 'Pyaar Karona' song which he sang himself and also wrote the lyrics along with Hussain Dalal.

Meanwhile, Salman is away from the city but is making sure that daily workers are being taken care of amidst the lockdown. He has been sharing videos from his farmhouse to motivate his fans to follow lockdown rules.

On the work front, he was last seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. The film was released in December last year. He will next feature in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.