Salman Khan Shows Off Big Biceps in New Post

Salman Khan flaunts bulging biceps in a new Instagram post he shared with fans on Tuesday. The 55-year-old Bollywood superstar looks fighting fit and ready for action in the frame that has him strike an intense pose.

In the Instagram picture, the actor looks away from the camera. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with deep grey shorts and a cap. Salman flaunts a beard in the image.

"just being . . ." he wrote alongside the photograph.

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his production Kaagaz, directed by Satish Kaushik. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman's upcoming acting projects are Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kicks 2, and Antim: The Final Truth.