Salman Khan Slaps Security Guard while Interacting with Fans, See Video

Salman Khan's Bharat has released across cinema screes globally but the 53-year-old actor seems to have got into some trouble. A video of Salman slapping a security man has been posted on social media and is creating quite a buzz.

The incident is seemingly post an event that Salman had gone to attend. While returning from work commitments, Salman can be seen walking towards what can be assumed was his vehicle in the parking lot. There were a litany of fans who were flashing their cameras as the star walked past them. The security people were doing their job in guarding the actor while also ensuring his hassle free passage in the crowd.

As Salman moved a little ahead, he promptly came back and hit one of the security guards on his face. The entire incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. Reports state that Salman slapped the security man because he was trying to keep away an enthusiastic kid from entering his entourage.

See video here:

Stills from Salman Khan's video

On the movies front, co-starring alongside one his most successful associate in the film industry, Katrina Kaif, Salman is back on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest offering Bharat, a period drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. For Bharat, Salman is collaborating with Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011.

