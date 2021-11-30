Salman Khan Sleeps on the Floor? Antim Co-star Aayush Sharma Has This to Say

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Given this, his fans and loved ones could conclude that the Dabangg star lives a very lavish lifestyle. It's understandable to think that way when Salman has ruled Bollywood for over three decades. He lives in one of Mumbai's most affluent neighbourhoods, and it goes without saying that the celebrity owns beautiful properties. Despite his prominence, Salman prefers to live a modest life, as his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma recently claimed during the promotions of Antim: The Final Truth.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Aayush discussed his brother-in-law's “simplicity” in living his life. He was questioned if Mahesh Manjrekar's claim about Salman that he can sleep on a couch without the need for an air conditioner, was true. It is certainly true, Aayush concurred.

“I wouldn’t lie that I’m as simple as him. Salman Bhai's lifestyle, his house, it’s extremely simple," Ayush stated. He went on to say that if you ask Salman what phone he's using, he'll most likely show you a two-to-three-year-old model. He's just uninterested in phones, automobiles, or clothing. He is unconcerned about having the most up-to-date television or the quickest internet at home.

"I think he’s only interested in films; if you leave him alone for a few hours, he’ll probably spend them watching a movie,” Aayush further said.

Salman, as many people are aware, is a fitness enthusiast. Aayush, during the interview, said that Salman's gym likewise had very minimal equipment. Salman, according to the Loveyatri star, doesn't care. He occasionally sleeps on the floor. He is uninterested in fine dining. Aayush stated that all that Salman desires is "basic home-cooked meals."

Notably, Aayush and Salman recently appeared in Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth as co-stars.

