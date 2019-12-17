Salman Khan Sometimes Cringes at His Own Work, Says It Makes Him Grow and Work Harder

Bollywood actor Salman Khan says that sometimes he cringes at his own work, and that helps him grow and work harder.

Talking to MissMalini during an interview he said, “Sometimes when I do watch the earlier work either I cringe on it, or I say to myself that this was good and why am I not doing this kind of stuff more.”

He continued, “Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then you can grow and work harder. If you’re very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job) then how is that a good thing. You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises.”

While Salman's movies make it to Rs 100-crore-club in no time and rule at the box office, the films have often been under the scrutiny by fans and critics alike.

The actor is gearing up for the release of the third part of his Dabangg franchise, which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Tinnu Anand and Mahie Gill reprising their roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the movie and will be playing the love interest of young Chulbul Panday.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

