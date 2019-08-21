Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Spend Time with Special Children on Dabangg 3 Sets in Jaipur
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were seen dancing on the sets and interacting with differently-abled children on the sets of Dabangg 3 in Jaipur.
Image: Instagram
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, who are shooting in Jaipur for their upcoming film Dabangg 3, along with other cast and crew, spent quality time with special children on the sets of the film. Senior actress Bina Kak took to her Instagram and posted the image which has won hearts of Salman and Sonakshi fans.
In one of the photographs shared by Bina, Salman aka Chulbul Pandey can be seen dancing with one of the students from a school for children with special needs in Jaipur. She captioned the image, "Dancing on the sets..Salman khan spending quality time with children of #umangjaipur on the sets of #dabangg3 ..Special tent was put up for children n they were treated with patties, wafers n pastries by the crew ..They all had a ball with their favorite Bhaijaan."
View this post on Instagram
Dancing on the sets ..Salman khan spending quality time with children of #umangjaipur on the sets of #dabangg3 ..Special tent was put up for children n they were treated with patties ,wafers n pastries by the crew ..They all had a ball with their favorite Bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan @beingshera @jordy_patel @prashantroyalty @umangschool
In another picture, Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo was seen smiling with the children on the sets of Dabangg 3.
In a third picture, Salman Khan, Bina Kak and others were seen posing for a photo.
Directed by Prabhdheva and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, 2019. The film will also launch a new face - Saiee, the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. According to PinkVilla, Salman wrapped up the Jaipur scheduled and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening, August 20.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Mahhi Vij, Shares Her First Glimpse With Fans
- Parineeti Chopra Looks Dishevelled And Bloodied in 'The Girl On The Train' First Look
- Netflix Lets You Set Reminders For Upcoming Movies or Shows, But Only on The TV
- Maruti Suzuki XL6 to Launch Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: Is There Nothing Missing in This Brilliant Android Phone?