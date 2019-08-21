Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Spend Time with Special Children on Dabangg 3 Sets in Jaipur

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, who are shooting in Jaipur for their upcoming film Dabangg 3, along with other cast and crew, spent quality time with special children on the sets of the film. Senior actress Bina Kak took to her Instagram and posted the image which has won hearts of Salman and Sonakshi fans.

In one of the photographs shared by Bina, Salman aka Chulbul Pandey can be seen dancing with one of the students from a school for children with special needs in Jaipur. She captioned the image, "Dancing on the sets..Salman khan spending quality time with children of #umangjaipur on the sets of #dabangg3 ..Special tent was put up for children n they were treated with patties, wafers n pastries by the crew ..They all had a ball with their favorite Bhaijaan."

In another picture, Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo was seen smiling with the children on the sets of Dabangg 3.

In a third picture, Salman Khan, Bina Kak and others were seen posing for a photo.

Directed by Prabhdheva and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, 2019. The film will also launch a new face - Saiee, the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. According to PinkVilla, Salman wrapped up the Jaipur scheduled and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening, August 20.

