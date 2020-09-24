Salman Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam's 'Dil Deewana Hero Prem', Prays for Singer's Speedy Recovery

As news of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition deteriorating started coming in on Thursday evening, several members of the film fraternity across India grew increasingly concerned. Bollywood actor Salman Khan joined friends and fans of the singer in praying for his recovery by sending in wishes via Twitter.

SPB has sung in several films starring Salman in the early days of the actor's career. From Maine Pyar Kia to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the singer was the melodious voice behind the romantic songs sung by Salman's onscreen character Prem. Some of those hits include Dil Deewana, Mere Rang Mein Rangnewali, Didi Tera Dewar Deewana and Pehla Pehla Pyar.

"Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir," Salman wrote on Twitter.

SPB was admitted on August 5 after he contracted the coronavirus and was admitted to MGM Healthcare. He put out a video message the same day telling his fans that he was fine. Two weeks later, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU. Since then, he has been on ECMO support and ventilator.

On September 19, SPB's son Charan in a video message said his father remains stable and that all his parameters are normal and there is no infection. Charan added: "There is still some improvement needed in his lungs and his breathing and his strength. He is doing physio. He is able to sit up. The doctors are helping him sit up for a while... around 15 to 20 mins almost every other day."

As per the latest medical bulletin, the playback singer is extremely critical and continues to remain on ECMO and other life support measures.