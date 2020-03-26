Salman Khan Speaks in Odia, Urges People to Follow Advisories Amid Coronavirus Spread

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country, celebrities in India are asking their followers on social media to practice distancing to keep the deadly virus at bay.

Salman Khan is also doing his bit to spread awareness on novel coronavirus. The Dabangg features in a new awareness video as he appeals to people of Odisha not to venture out of their homes and strictly abide by the state and central governments’ directives to combat COVID-19.

The actor urged people to use handkerchiefs while sneezing, maintain a distance of one meter from others and washing hands at regular intervals with soap.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has also asked people to take an oath to stay indoors with their families. He has also announced four months advance salary for doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are on the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Wanted star four days ago also took to Instagram to appeal to his followers not to take coronavirus too lightly.

In the beginning of the video, he thanked essential service providers like doctors, nurses and police for their unconditional services. He then asked people to use face masks, remain in self-isolation and practice hygiene. The actor also urged people not to spread disinformation and panic.

COVID-19 has hit the country badly with economic activities coming to a grinding halt. The deadly virus has infected over 600 people and killed 10 in India till now. In order to contain the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country beginning March 25.

