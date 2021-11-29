Salman Khan Spends Time at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram, Spins Khadi on Wheel

After the release of his latest film Antim: The Final Truth, Salman Khan took some time out to visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Sabarmati Ashram (also known as Harijan Ashram) was home to Mohandas Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centers of the Indian freedom struggle. Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar, who has recently defeated cancer, also accompanied Salman on the visit.

Salman was seen clad in a green T-shirt and denim on his visit there. He also spun some khadi on the wheel. He signed the visitor’s book and was also presented with a memento of the spinning wheel and a book on Gandhi. Salman seemed visibly happy on this opportunity of visiting one of the most iconic and historically rich and significant places of the country.

Meanwhile, Salman and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has also managed to gather pace at the box office and has managed to earn respectable figures at the end of first weekend. Despite facing competition from Satyameva Jayate 2 and Diwali release Sooryavanshi, Antim earned Rs 18.61 crore in three days. It is important to note that Maharashtra, one of the biggest centers for movie business, has allowed only 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls due to Covid.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the three day earnings of Antim and wrote on Twitter, “Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day. Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation (sic)."

#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 18.61 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lRY6KdZ74M— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2021

Salman is also hosting Bigg Boss 15 and will son resume filming for Tiger 3, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

