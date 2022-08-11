Salman Khan Spends Time With Indian Navy, Waves Tricolour Ahead of The Independence Day

Superstar Salman Khan took a day out of his hectic schedule to spend quality time with the sailors of the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. Several pictures from the actor’s visit are now going viral on social media. From hearing about their lives and training to how they spend time away from their loved ones, the Tiger 3 actor interacted with the officials. In one of the pictures, he can also be seen making chappatis on the ship. Salman also hoisted the Indian flag and appreciated the patriotism and courage of our forces.

Meanwhile, recently Salman dropped a shirtless picture of himself on social media which left everyone gasping for breath. In the photo, the actor was seen flaunting his muscular physique as he also sported an earring and kept his expression intense. “Being Strong…” the caption read.

On the work front, Salman Khan has several films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is likely to have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and will hit theatres in April next year. Apart from this, Salman has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut film too. In the film, Salman and Shehnaaz will be seen sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill too. Besides this, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Salman will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

