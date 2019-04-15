Salman Khan Sports a Never-Seen-Before Look in New ‘Bharat’ Poster, See Here

Currently busy filming Dabangg 3 with his brother Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan took to social media on Monday to share his first look from Bharat.In the poster, Salman features as an old man—complete with grey hair, moustache, overgrown beard and framed spectacles. The new poster also has “2010” and “journey of a man and a nation together” written on it.Sharing it, Salman wrote, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat.”Katrina Kaif, who stars opposite Salman in the film, also shared his first look poster on Instagram, hours after sharing one of her own photos from the film’s set. In it, she looks beautiful in a green saree and a bindi. “#Bharat ❤10 days to trailer,” she captioned it.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014).Also featuring actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh in important roles, Bharat is slated to release this Eid on June 5.Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot extensively in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Its trailer will release on April 24.