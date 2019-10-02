Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Spreads the Message of Fitness, Cleanliness on Gandhi Jayanti 2019

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Salman Khan shared a video on Twitter, asking fans to keep India fit and clean. Check out his message below.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Salman Khan Spreads the Message of Fitness, Cleanliness on Gandhi Jayanti 2019
Image of Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram

After releasing a teaser to his upcoming film Dabangg 3 on Tuesday, Salman Khan recorded and shared a message with his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Responding to a request by the Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju, Salman posted a message for the youth, as he motivated them to stay fit and keep the nation clean.

Salman took to Twitter and said, "Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with fervour. And with that keep focus on keeping fit and keep India clean. Swacch Bharat, Swacch Bharatiya, Fit India, Fit Indians.."

Posting the message, Salman wrote on the microblogging site, "#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko... aur Chulbul Pandey is ready!."

Earlier on Tuesday, Salman also unveiled a quirky teaser of Dabangg 3. The superstar, who has already changed his Twitter handle name to Chulbul Pandey, tweeted the teaser on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey," wrote Salman with the teaser, referencing the maverick cop who remains his most popular screen avatar ever.

In the teaser, Salman is dressed up as Inspector Chulbul Pandey and he mouths these lines with trademark swagger: "Kamaal karte ho Pandey ji! Jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hain pure India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyon karenge Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na!" (When all of India emotionally connects with Chulbul Pandey, why should Salman Khan promote Dabangg?)

Salman "Chulbul Pandey" Khan also confirmed the film's release date and asked fans to welcome him on December 20.

(With inputs from IANS)

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

