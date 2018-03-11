English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan Earns Over 150 Crores In China
After two years since it opened in India, the film released in China on March 2 this year, becoming Salman's first ever movie to release in the market -- where Aamir Khan's entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attractions.
A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has amassed over Rs 150 crore in China since its release. After two years since it opened in India, the film released in China on March 2 this year, becoming Salman's first ever movie to release in the market -- where Aamir Khan's entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attractions.
According to a statement issued by the makers, the film is doing well in the foreign market. "Eros International and Salman Khan Film's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has an outstanding second Saturday in China, collecting $3.35 million. Running Total: $23.11 million (Rs 150.70 crore)," the statement read.
The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the story of a Hindu man out on a mission to take a young Pakistani girl, who is dumb and mute, back to her country. It chronicles his adventures and experiences during his road trip.
The film also features child artiste Harshaali Malhotra, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan got a good start in China by raking in Rs 18 crore on its opening day.
According to the Chinese box office, Bajrangi Bhaijaan surpassed the first day collections of Aamir's Dangal in China. However, it fell short of Aamir's last release in China, Secret Superstar, which minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in the country.
