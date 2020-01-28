Salman Khan Starrer Radhe's Climax to Have VFX Sequence Worth Rs 7.5 crore

Salman Khan is gearing up for two of his upcoming movies Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the sequel of his 2014 thriller Kick.

According to a report in Mid-day, Salman has recently shot the climax of Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai with Randeep Hooda. The report further stated that the 20-minute-long climax will be designed with help of VFX technology and will cost a hefty amount of around Rs 7.5 crores.

A source close to the daily, said, “Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali (2015) and its sequel (2017) were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaces the background of one’s choice”.

The reports also stated that the climax was be directed by Prabhudeva.

Radhe also star Disha Patani in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on May 22.

Apart from this, Salman will be next seen in Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. The makers are yet to announce the release date, however, the film will hit the silver screen next year.

