Salman Khan Starrer Radhe's Thailand Shoot Postponed Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

After his last film Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will be seen on the silver screen in May 2020 with yet another Eid release, titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action film, directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, is currently in the production stage. While most of the movie is based in Delhi and Mumbai, the next sequence was scheduled to be shot in Thailand.

Now, as claimed by new reports, the Thailand leg of film has been suspended in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The movie has roped in Disha Patani as the female lead and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe was officially announced on October 18 last year. The Eid 2020 release will clash with Akshay Kumar's horror thriller Laxmmi Bomb.

This is not the first event that work in Bollywood has been affected deferred or cancelled due to the spread of the virus. There have been reports that Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding venue will be shifted from Thailand to Rajasthan.

Recently, James Bond Studios officially announced to postpone the release of No Time To Die, shifting it from April 3, 2020, to November 2020.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus has infected 98,442 people, claiming 3,387 lives. India has reported 31 cases so far, out of which three have fully recovered.

Follow @News18Movies for more