Salman Khan Starts Dabangg 3 Promotions, Film Set to Hit Screens on December 20

Wanted and Dabangg, in a way, started Salman Khan's second innings in Bollywood. Thanks to the super success of these films, he became the ultimate superstar.

Now the actor is returning with the third installment of Dabangg, which will also see Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to kick off promotions and released a teaser. In the one-minute-long video, Salman Khan takes on the personality of super cop Chulbul Pandey.

The teaser starts with close-up shots of Salman Khan getting ready as Chulbul Pandey. Salman then says that if the film and the posters are about Chulbul Pandey, then why should Salman Khan do the promotion. He then goes on to say that till December 20 he will be Chulbul Pandey for the film's promotions.

The actor also changed his Twitter username to Chulbul Pandey. "With an unprecedented move, Chulbul Pandey has broken the barriers between reel and real-life and has completely taken over the promotions of his own film in his own style! Our lovable Robinhood announces his arrival to the world, so brace yourselves because Chulbul Pandey is kick-starting the promotions of the film." stated a press release by the team of the film.

The film will also feature Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her acting debut in the film.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

