Salman Khan Starts Dabangg 3 Promotions, Film Set to Hit Screens on December 20
Salman Khan has started promoting his next film Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will also see Sonakshi Sinha reprising her character of Rajjo.
Image: Twitter/Salman Khan
Wanted and Dabangg, in a way, started Salman Khan's second innings in Bollywood. Thanks to the super success of these films, he became the ultimate superstar.
Now the actor is returning with the third installment of Dabangg, which will also see Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to kick off promotions and released a teaser. In the one-minute-long video, Salman Khan takes on the personality of super cop Chulbul Pandey.
The teaser starts with close-up shots of Salman Khan getting ready as Chulbul Pandey. Salman then says that if the film and the posters are about Chulbul Pandey, then why should Salman Khan do the promotion. He then goes on to say that till December 20 he will be Chulbul Pandey for the film's promotions.
The actor also changed his Twitter username to Chulbul Pandey. "With an unprecedented move, Chulbul Pandey has broken the barriers between reel and real-life and has completely taken over the promotions of his own film in his own style! Our lovable Robinhood announces his arrival to the world, so brace yourselves because Chulbul Pandey is kick-starting the promotions of the film." stated a press release by the team of the film.
Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey.Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandeyhttps://t.co/veZjWKAwyp @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2019
The film will also feature Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her acting debut in the film.
Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate 2 Poster Out, John Abraham Back as Fiercely Patriotic Policeman
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Plastic Surgery Done, 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif All Set to Enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'