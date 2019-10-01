Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan Starts Dabangg 3 Promotions, Film Set to Hit Screens on December 20

Salman Khan has started promoting his next film Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will also see Sonakshi Sinha reprising her character of Rajjo.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Starts Dabangg 3 Promotions, Film Set to Hit Screens on December 20
Image: Twitter/Salman Khan

Wanted and Dabangg, in a way, started Salman Khan's second innings in Bollywood. Thanks to the super success of these films, he became the ultimate superstar.

Now the actor is returning with the third installment of Dabangg, which will also see Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to kick off promotions and released a teaser. In the one-minute-long video, Salman Khan takes on the personality of super cop Chulbul Pandey.

The teaser starts with close-up shots of Salman Khan getting ready as Chulbul Pandey. Salman then says that if the film and the posters are about Chulbul Pandey, then why should Salman Khan do the promotion. He then goes on to say that till December 20 he will be Chulbul Pandey for the film's promotions.

The actor also changed his Twitter username to Chulbul Pandey. "With an unprecedented move, Chulbul Pandey has broken the barriers between reel and real-life and has completely taken over the promotions of his own film in his own style! Our lovable Robinhood announces his arrival to the world, so brace yourselves because Chulbul Pandey is kick-starting the promotions of the film." stated a press release by the team of the film.

The film will also feature Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her acting debut in the film.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram