Salman Khan Starts Shooting for Dabangg 3, Avengers Director 'Potentially Talking' to Priyanka Chopra
Alia Bhatt presents Ranbir Kapoor with Best Actor award, filmmakers Anand Patwardhan and Sanal Sassidharan open up about their anti-BJP campaign and on April Fool's Day, we revisit underwhelming Bollywood films.
In keeping with the spirit of April Fool's Day , we took a look at some of the Bollywood films that made a fool out of the audience with their glamour, advertising and star power, the films that left us wondering whether to judge a film by its stars or not? Films like last year's Zero and Thugs of Hindostan made it to our 'films that fooled you' list.
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha started shooting for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The film will be directed by Prabhudheva.
Actress Alia Bhatt got emotional while she presented Ranbir Kapoor the Best Actor trophy for Sanju at an award ceremony. While making his acceptance speech, Ranbir referred to his career and also spoke about his ailing father Rishi and mother Neetu. Alia, who was standing beside him broke into tears as he heard the actor and boyfriend talk about the same. Also, biggest headline maker today was Priyanka Chopra, who might star in an upcoming Marvel film. Director Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War) said in a statement that he is in talks with the actress to star in an upcoming project.
So much for the appreciation of the movies, on April Fool's Day, we turn our attention to the bad ones that are packaged deftly with glamour, action and stars and become almost impossible to avoid. In a short listicle, we take a look at the underwhelming films of 2018.
Read: April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
Actor Salman Khan posted a video alongside brother Arbaaz announcing the start of his much anticipated cop-film Dabangg 3. The film that is being produced by Arbaaz started shoot from Monday.
Read: Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3
Also Read: Dabangg 3: First Pictures from Set Show Salman Khan in His Trademark Chulbul Pandey Look
Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life -- mother Neetu Singh and father Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York.
Read: Watch: Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional As She Presents Ranbir Kapoor Best Actor Award for 'Sanju'
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, over 100 members of the film fraternity — most of them independent filmmakers— have appealed to the people of India to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. Anand Patwardhan and Sanal Sassidharan, who are amongst the filmmakers, shared their views in the matter.
Read: 'Wild Ideas, Random Appointments': Why a Former RSS Member is Leading 100+ Filmmakers Against BJP
Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, who is in India for promoting the upcoming Marvel film, has revealed that he is "potentially" in talks with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for future projects.
Read: Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priyanka Chopra for Future Projects
