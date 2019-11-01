Salman Khan Starts Shooting for 'Radhe', Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda Join Cast

Superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his upcoming release, "Radhe", directed by Prabhudheva.

Salman on Friday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself with Prabhudheva, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan, Randeep Hooda and Atul Agnihotri. All of them pose with the film's clapboard.

"And the journey begins... #RadheEid202," Salman captioned the image.

Salman plays a cop once again in "Radhe". The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted", which saw him play an undercover cop, and the upcoming "Dabangg 3", which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

About the new film an Salman's role in it, Prabhudheva had earlier told IANS, ""It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast."

"Radhe", scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year, credits the superstar's brother Sohail Khan as producer.

