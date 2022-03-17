Salman Khan Stepped into Shoes of Action Director for Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3| Deets Inside

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer much anticipated flick Tiger 3 is one of the most talked-about films of the year. While the film has already been hyped up owing to the response received by the previous franchise, fans are looking out for tids and bits related to the action-thriller. Fans are going to have a great time watching the film as it will treat them with high-octane stunts and slick action set pieces once the film releases. The latest update from Tiger 3’s sets is the fact that Katrina, who plays a Pakistani agent in the movie, has done most of the action herself, as was the case in the first two films, as well.

However, a source close to ETimes told the outlet that Salman had briefly taken over a special role while shooting a key sequence in the film. The source revealed, “Katrina has done some double flips in a few of the action scenes of the film. During these scenes featuring tough action choreography, Salman Khan literally took over the duties of being an action director. He assisted Katrina in some of the action sequences and helped her perform the scenes well.”

The social media is already flooded by many videos of Katrina training before the shooting of Tiger 3, fans will be excited to know that Emraan Hashmi, who is slated to play a key antagonist role, will also have some high-flying action.

Earlier this month, the makers have dropped an intriguing video to announce the release date of Tiger 3. The film will be released in theatres on April 21st, 2023 during Eid. Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a teaser and write, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3."

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the initial two films of the franchise were blockbuster hits. In the films, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

Reportedly, Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, while Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project, bringing both the movies within the same shared universe.

