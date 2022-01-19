Salman Khan Still Calls Me Post Midnight, Akshay Kumar Wakes Up Before Everyone Else: Lara Dutta on Her Co-Stars

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta who is currently seen in the series Kaun Banega Shikarwati opened up on her former co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan and revealed some hilarious anecdotes. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said that something that hasn’t changed about Khan is that he still calls her post-midnight. “Salman wakes up at that time only and that is the time I receive his calls," she told the publication. Salman and Lara were co-stars in the films No Entry and Partner.

Talking of Akshay Kumar’s one habit that still hasn’t changed, she said that the Khiladi of Bollywood wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life. Akshay and Lara were seen together in the film Andaaz, which was also Lara’s Bollywood debut. She was most recently seen with him in the 2021 film Bell Bottom.

She also spilt the beans on Sanjay Dutt and said that he is still shy and reserved.

In a recent interview, Lara admitted that she is finally playing the kind of characters that she ‘always wanted to portray’ as an actor. She stated that the cohort of women, between the age of 35-55 has never been addressed in the industry and it is always said that nothing substantiate is made on them. According to the actor, all women have to portray is either a ‘long-sacrificing mother’ or a ‘husband-adoring wife’.

Lara told Gulf News that her age has liberated her. The former Miss Universe said that as she comes into her 40s, she is finally doing age-appropriate roles and is essaying the kind of characters she has always wanted to portray. Lara shared that she has never walked into the industry with a desire of being the leading lady or the hero, instead, she wanted to be an actor, and she believes that now such roles are being written.

