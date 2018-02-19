GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan Still Not Ready To Forgive Arijit Singh, Says 'No' To His Song, Again

You don't mess with Salman Khan. That's an unwritten rule in Bollywood that everyone abides by.

Updated:February 19, 2018, 9:42 AM IST
Looks like Salman Khan is still upset with Arijit Singh and is in no mood to forgive the singer anytime soon. Remember how Salman made Rahat Fateh Ali Khan re-record a new version of Jag Ghoomeya song that was originally sung by Arijit in the superstar's film Sultan? Well, the actor did it again. If a report in IBT is anything to go by, Salman has once again snatched a song from Arijit in the upcoming multi-starrer film Welcome To New York by allegedly replacing his voice with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, again.

Though Salman is not acting in the film, he will be seen doing a special number Nain Phisal Gaye in the movie, which stars an ensemble cast of Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Boman Irani and Ritesh Deshmukh.

In May 2015, Arijit had posted an apology letter on Facebook requesting Salman to forgive him and let his song remain in Sultan. However, he later deleted the post. When Salman was asked to comment on the same, the superstar had said, "Who is that?"

"In every film, there are a lot of singers who sing and director and producer who make the choice of who is going to be the best voice for the film. One voice was mine but that was also rejected, so why get so upset and so hurt. This is life," Salman had said at the time.

