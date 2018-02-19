English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Still Not Ready To Forgive Arijit Singh, Says 'No' To His Song, Again
You don't mess with Salman Khan. That's an unwritten rule in Bollywood that everyone abides by.
You don't mess with Salman Khan. That's an unwritten rule in Bollywood that everyone abides by.
Looks like Salman Khan is still upset with Arijit Singh and is in no mood to forgive the singer anytime soon. Remember how Salman made Rahat Fateh Ali Khan re-record a new version of Jag Ghoomeya song that was originally sung by Arijit in the superstar's film Sultan? Well, the actor did it again. If a report in IBT is anything to go by, Salman has once again snatched a song from Arijit in the upcoming multi-starrer film Welcome To New York by allegedly replacing his voice with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, again.
Though Salman is not acting in the film, he will be seen doing a special number Nain Phisal Gaye in the movie, which stars an ensemble cast of Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Boman Irani and Ritesh Deshmukh.
In May 2015, Arijit had posted an apology letter on Facebook requesting Salman to forgive him and let his song remain in Sultan. However, he later deleted the post. When Salman was asked to comment on the same, the superstar had said, "Who is that?"
"In every film, there are a lot of singers who sing and director and producer who make the choice of who is going to be the best voice for the film. One voice was mine but that was also rejected, so why get so upset and so hurt. This is life," Salman had said at the time.
Also Watch
Though Salman is not acting in the film, he will be seen doing a special number Nain Phisal Gaye in the movie, which stars an ensemble cast of Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Boman Irani and Ritesh Deshmukh.
In May 2015, Arijit had posted an apology letter on Facebook requesting Salman to forgive him and let his song remain in Sultan. However, he later deleted the post. When Salman was asked to comment on the same, the superstar had said, "Who is that?"
"In every film, there are a lot of singers who sing and director and producer who make the choice of who is going to be the best voice for the film. One voice was mine but that was also rejected, so why get so upset and so hurt. This is life," Salman had said at the time.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street