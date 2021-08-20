Salman Khan Stopped at Mumbai Airport by CISF Officer, Asked to Complete Security Check

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Russia on Thursday night to begin shooting for their upcoming film, Tiger 3. At the Mumbai airport, the Bollywood superstar was reportedly stopped and asked to complete his security check by a CISF officer. Salman was welcomed with by a sea of photographers and fans at the airport, which he tried to dodge and enter the airport. A paparazzi video shows the CISF officer stationed at the door stopping Salman and asked him to complete his security check before he could enter.

Netizens appreciated the officer fulfilling his duty without any special treatment for the actor. “Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering," read one comment on the video.

Salman and Katrina were reportedly headed to Russia, to film the third film in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. Salman and Katrina were spotted twinning in black outfits at Mumbai airport. Even though they arrived separately at the airport, they was flying together with the film’s crew.

Katrina looked stunning in a black hoodie and denim. She teamed her look with thigh-high leather boots. Salman also opted for a casual look. He wore a solid black t-shirt with distressed jeans and red shoes. The actors even waved at paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

Tiger 3 will mark first collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. Also, it’s for the first time that Emraan is working on a YRF project. He has been roped in to play the villain in the third installment.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

