Megastar Salman Khan is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The actor recently left everyone amazed with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, and now he is gearing up to set the big screen on fire with his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch his Eid release in theatres. While the film is still months away from its big release, Salman Khan would be unveiling the first song from the film very soon. And the fans can’t hold their excitement.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share the teaser of the ‘supposed love track’ titled Naiyo Lagda. It showed a picturesque view of deserted mountains, a glimpse of Salman Khan with his long, flowing tresses and a woman parting the windows of a tent as Salman Khan arrives on a bike. The singer hummed along accompanied by the sounds of wind chimes. The text flashed on the teaser read, “This Valentine’s Day, Let’s Romance". As for the caption, it revealed the release date of the song. Salman Khan wrote, “Naiyo Lagda on 12th February. #NaiyoLagdaTeaser".

Needless to say, this surprise announcement led to a wave of exhilaration among Salman Khan’s fans. One of them wrote, “Father of Bollywood is coming (with fire emojis)". Another one commented, “Haaye kya baat hai Surprise!!!" Someone else said, “Love you Bhai Jaan!!" A fan stated, “It’s too awesome Sir!!" Another one wrote, “Can’t wait for his new song!!"

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. The film’s teaser released last year, which featured Salman pulling some stunts, as usual. The promo showed several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and and some usual heated combat that Salman is well known for.

“Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat,” says Salman’s character in the opening moments of the teaser, as we cut from a shot of him riding a bike in the desert to a close-up of the actor’s iconic bracelet. When Pooja Hegde’s character asks what his name is, he replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon.” The film appears to borrow from the South hits, as Salman is seen in a lungi quite often.

There’s much excitement surrounding the film as Salman Khan hasn’t featured in a theatrical release in a main role since Antim, which went quickly to OTT. He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he appeared in his Tiger avatar. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

